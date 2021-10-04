India to investigate Pandora Papers cases

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 16:28
India said on Monday it would investigate cases linked to the Pandora Papers leak of financial documents, though it added that the "names of only a few Indians have appeared so far in the media".
"The relevant investigative agencies would undertake investigation in these cases and appropriate action would be taken in such cases as per law," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement 
"With a view to ensure effective investigation in these cases, the Government will also proactively engage with foreign jurisdictions for obtaining information in respect of relevant taxpayers/entities."
