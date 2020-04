Khan's death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman for the actor in a brief statement.

Irrfan Khan, an Indian filmstar who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit movies and featured in several Hollywood films such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake," died on Wednesday.Khan was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in western cinema, following earlier crossover pioneers like Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth and Om Puri.