One Indian officer and two soldiers were killed in a standoff with China troops in the Galwan Valley along the China-India border on Monday night, according to The Times of India.

The two sides have been locked in a standoff in the western Himalayas for weeks. Senior military officials are meeting at the site to attempt to defuse the situation. China claims that Indian soldiers crossed the border and attacked Chinese troops, according to AFP. Reuters contributed to this report.