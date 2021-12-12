The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Indian PM Modi's Twitter account 'briefly compromised'

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2021 01:26
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet early on Sunday.
The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister's personal Twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India's tweet said, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.
It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised.
Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.
A similar incident had occurred with the Twitter handle of Modi's personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.
Two workers injured after fall from scaffolding in Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2021 10:36 AM
Two stabbed in Galilee, one in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/11/2021 08:54 AM
Many trapped, two dead as tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas
By REUTERS
12/11/2021 06:30 AM
US House Capitol riot probe subpoenas more Trump aides
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 09:46 PM
Boosters give 70%-75% protection against mild disease from Omicron
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 07:07 PM
Iranian ambassador to Britain blames Israel for June factory blast
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 06:24 PM
Arab man killed in Galilee, 121st death in sector this year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 05:21 PM
Iran, IAEA had positive meetings in Vienna - Iran’s Nournews website
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 03:27 PM
Lockheed F-35 jet wins Finnish fighter competition
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 02:21 PM
Suspected Islamists kill 16 people in eastern Congo
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 02:05 PM
Gazans march to celebrate 34 years to Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 12:55 PM
Lebanese PM says he asked Egypt for support to generate electricity
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 09:48 AM
IDF thwarts attempted weapon-smuggling from base in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 09:41 AM
China, Nicaragua re-establish ties in blow to US, Taiwan
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 08:15 AM
Gantz, Blinken met in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 12:54 AM
