India's coronavirus cases surpass 5 mln mark

India is only the second country in the world to cross the grim milestone of 5 million cumulative cases, after the United States.

India's coronavirus cases surged past 5 million on Wednesday with a single-day jump of 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed.The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 82,066, the ministry said, with 1290 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.