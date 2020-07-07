The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

India's coronavirus death toll hits 20,000 as infections surge

By REUTERS  
JULY 7, 2020 07:48
India's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 20,000 on Tuesday and case numbers surged as the south Asian nation pushed ahead with relaxations to its almost two-month lockdown amid grim economic forecasts.
The rate of both new COVID-19 infections and deaths are rising at the fastest pace in three months, as officials lift a vast lockdown of India's 1.3 billion people that has left tens of thousands without work and shuttered businesses.The country reported 467 new deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 20,160. It also recorded 22,252 new infections, increasing the total to 719,665. India on Monday overtook Russia as the third most affected country globally, behind the United States and Brazil.
But its death rate per 10,000 people is still a low 0.15, compared with 3.97 in the United States and 6.65 in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.
Knesset plenum approves unemployment benefit bill until August
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 01:24 AM
Anti-corruption police unit arrests man for threatening Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 01:23 AM
White woman who called police over black man in NYC is being prosecuted
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 11:26 PM
Ramzor actor Lior Halfon hospitalized with coronavirus complications
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 10:54 PM
Trump says schools must reopen in fall, despite pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 09:55 PM
Kenyan protesters set fire to police station after killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 09:49 PM
Bill for immediate enactment of emergency regulations passes 1st reading
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 09:47 PM
China rebukes UK for "gross interference" over Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 09:46 PM
UN says attacks by Islamist militia in Congo may be war crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 07:02 PM
Coronavirus: 139 students, teachers test positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 07:00 PM
India tallies third-highest coronavirus cases but death rate low
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 07:00 PM
Hong Kong details new powers under controversial China law
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 06:58 PM
Turkey warns it will respond if EU takes fresh measures against it
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 06:53 PM
Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 06:48 PM
Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 04:59 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by