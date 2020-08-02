The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

India's interior minister hospitalized with coronavirus

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 2, 2020 15:35
NEW DELHI - India's Interior Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to hospital after catching the coronavirus, he said on Sunday, becoming the most senior politician in the country to test positive for the disease.
Shah, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads a ministry that has been at the forefront of managing the epidemic.India's coronavirus outbreak is the third worst in the world behind the United states and Brazil, with nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases and 36,500 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
"I request all of you who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate yourselves and get tested," Shah said in a tweet.
Shah, 55, said he had got himself tested after exhibiting initial symptoms of COVID-19. "My health is fine but I am being hospitalized on the advice of doctors," he added.
An interior ministry spokesman said he was unable to immediately comment on when Shah had last met with Modi.
Indian movie star Amitabh Bachchan, who was hospitalized on July 11 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, was discharged after his latest coronavirus test came back negative, his son Abhishek Bachchan tweeted  on Sunday.

Gantz approves order to call up additional 3000 IDF reservists
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/02/2020 03:40 PM
Ireland considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2020 03:31 PM
Lebanese report: Israeli listening station found on southern border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/02/2020 02:31 PM
Government approves NIS 4.2 billion for back to school budget plan
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/02/2020 02:22 PM
Suspected Boko Haram terrorists kill at least 13 in Cameroon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2020 01:21 PM
Seven-year-old boy drowns in the Kinneret
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/02/2020 11:46 AM
Indonesia reports 1,519 new coronavirus infections, 43 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2020 11:30 AM
Tokyo confirms 292 new coronavirus cases on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2020 09:56 AM
Israel Katz: Coronavirus grants to enter bank accounts today
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/02/2020 08:54 AM
Coronavirus: 26,127 cases, death toll at 527
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/02/2020 08:50 AM
Latin America coronavirus death toll passes 200,000 mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2020 08:26 AM
Mexico registers record 9,556 new daily coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2020 03:21 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 45,392 new cases, 1,088 deaths.
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2020 01:09 AM
Egypt says Turkey's seismic survey plans could encroach on its waters
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 11:29 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Mindanao, Philippines
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 10:02 PM
