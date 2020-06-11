The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Indonesia coronavirus-related deaths reach 2,000

By REUTERS  
JUNE 11, 2020 13:48
Indonesia reported 979 new coronavirus infections and 41 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 35,295 and fatalities to 2,000, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.
He said 12,636 people have recovered.
Egypt allows foreign tourists to some resorts from July 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 03:24 PM
Turkish court sentences US consulate employee to jail
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 03:22 PM
Gantz discusses Israel-EU relations, Iran with EU Foreign Minister Borell
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 02:35 PM
Riots in Mea She'arim: Policemen stoned, three suspects arrested
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 02:17 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.38 million, death toll at 415,545​
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 02:11 PM
Ivory Coast army says 12 soldiers killed and seven wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 01:56 PM
Malaysia reports 31 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 01:52 PM
Philippines reports nine novel coronavirus deaths, 443 more infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 01:51 PM
Beijing city reports first confirmed COVID-19 case in nearly two months
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 01:47 PM
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes the half million mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 11:19 AM
Stabbing incident at Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 10:02 AM
Gantz instructs Defense Ministry to nominate soldier's commissioner
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 09:47 AM
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 08:58 AM
US could reach 200,000 coronavirus deaths in September, expert says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 05:29 AM
Mexico confirms 4,883 coronavirus cases in new daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 04:07 AM
