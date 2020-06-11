Indonesia coronavirus-related deaths reach 2,000

Indonesia reported 979 new coronavirus infections and 41 new deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 35,295 and fatalities to 2,000, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.He said 12,636 people have recovered.
