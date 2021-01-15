The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 15, 2021 09:00
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Indonesia's Sulawesi island killed at least 35 people and injured hundreds on Friday, with the meteorological agency warning of aftershocks, possibly strong enough to trigger a tsunami.
The powerful quake struck 6 km (3.73 miles) northeast of the town of Majene, at the relatively shallow depth of 10 km, just before 1.30 a.m., sending thousands of frightened residents out of their homes and fleeing for higher ground.
The earthquake and aftershocks caused three landslides, cut electricity, damaged bridges to regional hubs such as the city of Makassar, and damaged more than 60 homes, two hotels and the provincial governor’s office, where at least two people were buried under rubble, authorities said.
"Praise be to God, for now OK, but we just felt another aftershock," said 26-year-old resident Sukri Efendy.
Darno Majid, chief of the disaster agency in West Sulawesi, told Reuters that 35 people had been killed in Majene, and in the neighboring district of Mamuju, with more deaths likely to be confirmed as rescue workers fanned out.
Initial information from the national disaster mitigation agency showed that 637 people had been injured in Majene, and two dozen in Mamuju.
No tsunami warning was issued but the head of Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Dwikorita Karnawati, told a news conference that aftershocks could follow, with a possibility that another powerful quake could trigger a tsunami.
There had been at least 26 aftershocks, she said, with Friday's quake preceded by a 5.9 magnitude quake on Thursday afternoon.
West Sulawesi provincial government spokesman Safaruddin said authorities needed to restore telecommunications, mend several damaged bridges and deliver tents, food and medical supplies.
Pictures of the aftermath appeared on social media as the head of the disaster agency and social affairs minister were scheduled to fly in.
Videos showed residents fleeing to higher ground on motorcycles, and a child trapped under the rubble as people tried to remove debris with their hands.
Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes.
In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.
A 9.1 magnitude quake off the north of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Boxing Day 2004 triggered a tsunami that swept over coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries, killing more than 230,000 people.


Tags asia indonesia earthquake
Three residents of Palestinian territories arrested in relation to murder
Coronavirus in Israel: 9,172 new cases, 7.6% of tests positive
Biden picks Clinton adviser Rosenberger as White House China director
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 07:33 AM
US executes man with COVID-19, 12th under Trump administration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 07:02 AM
Rehearsal for Biden's inauguration postponed due to security concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 06:24 AM
Twitter says White House Twitter account to be transferred to Biden admin
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 05:11 AM
Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 04:32 AM
Congress intelligence, security to probe lapses before Capitol rampage
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 01:49 AM
Police vehicle damaged from stone-throwers in West Bank
FBI arrested over 100 people over Capitol siege, looking to inauguration
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/15/2021 12:23 AM
Five killed in Algeria bomb explosion
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2021 10:14 PM
US charges 14 leaders of MS-13 with terrorism - DOJ
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2021 10:13 PM
30.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 11.1 mln administered
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2021 09:31 PM
Health Ministry recommends travelers coming from Brazil isolate in hotels
UN warns US designation of Houthis a 'death sentence' for Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2021 07:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by