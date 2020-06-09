Indonesia reports 1,043 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily rise

There were also 40 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 1,923, said Achmad Yurianto, a ministry official.

The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 281,650 for the virus as of Tuesday, data by its COVID-19 task force showed.

Indonesia's health ministry reported 1,043 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, its biggest daily rise in cases, taking the total number of infections to 33,076.