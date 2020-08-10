Indonesia reports 1,687 new coronavirus cases, 42 more deaths
By REUTERS
AUGUST 10, 2020 12:05
Indonesia reported 1,687 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 127,083, data from government's COVID-19 task force showed.The Southeast Asian country also added 42 new deaths, taking that total to 5,765, data showed.
