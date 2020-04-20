The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia reports 185 new coronavirus cases, total 6,760

By REUTERS  
APRIL 20, 2020 12:11
 Indonesia reported on Monday 185 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 6,760, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.
Yurianto said there had been eight new deaths attributed to the disease, taking the total number to 590, while 747 people had recovered. More than 49,700 tests had been performed, he said.
Coronavirus patient on ventilator gives birth
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/20/2020 11:57 AM
Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 11:26 AM
Philippines records 19 new coronavirus deaths, 200 more cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 11:24 AM
Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 10:21 AM
13,654 Israelis infected with coronavirus, 173 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/20/2020 09:25 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter in 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/20/2020 08:44 AM
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 1,775, deaths rise by 110
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 08:37 AM
Guatemala says 50 deported migrants from US test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 05:13 AM
China reports 12 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 19, 8 imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 04:17 AM
Mexico registers 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases, 686 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 03:26 AM
Trump would be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran if asked
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 02:55 AM
Trump says getting close to a deal on US coronavirus stimulus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 01:58 AM
Coronavirus cases in Peru top 15,000, second highest in Latin America
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/20/2020 12:37 AM
US coronavirus death toll rises as cases hit 750,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 11:06 PM
Trump and Turkey's Erdogan agree cooperation against coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/19/2020 09:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by