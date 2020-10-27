The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Indonesia reports 3,520 new coronavirus infections, 101 deaths

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 12:17
Indonesia reported 3,520 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total to 396,454, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.
The data added 101 new deaths, taking the total to 13,512.
The number of cases and deaths in the Southeast Asian country is the highest in the region.
UAE, Israel soccer leagues sign MOU to bolster cooperation
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 01:33 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 261 infected, 2,790 in quarantine
Swiss report 5,949 new coronavirus infections, 16 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 01:10 PM
Iran reports record 6,968 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths in past day
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 01:08 PM
France warns citizens to be cautious as anger seethes in Muslim world
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 01:05 PM
Houthi official gunned down in Yemeni capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:24 PM
Malaysia reports 835 new coronavirus cases, two deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:23 PM
Poland reports record rise in daily coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:21 PM
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Arabia's Abha airport with drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:19 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,009
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:18 PM
German minister expects 20,000 new daily coronavirus cases at end of week
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 11:23 AM
Saudi Arabia holds off from backing action against France over cartoons
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 10:39 AM
Philippines confirms 1,524 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 10:38 AM
Liberman welcomes cities' protest against school reopening plan
Blast at Pakistan religious school kills seven, including children
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 07:33 AM
