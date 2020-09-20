Indonesia reports 3,989 new coronavirus infections, 105 deaths
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 11:29
Indonesia reported 3,989 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total to 244,676, data from the country's health ministry showed.The data added 105 new deaths, taking the total to 9,553, the biggest death toll in Southeast Asia.
