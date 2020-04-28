The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

By REUTERS  
APRIL 28, 2020 12:05
Indonesia confirmed on Tuesday 415 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 9,511.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 773. He said 1,254 people have recovered.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Man investigated for allegedly sexually abusing coworker for four years
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 01:20 PM
COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales 35% higher than early stats showed
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 12:13 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 301
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 12:03 PM
Malaysia reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 12:02 PM
Philippines nears 8,000 coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 11:19 AM
Russia reports record daily rises in new coronavirus cases and deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 11:12 AM
UK says some children have died from syndrome linked to COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 11:11 AM
US coronavirus deaths projected at over 74,000 by August
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 11:10 AM
Netanyahu: Petitions against forming gov't should be rejected outright
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 10:36 AM
Austria loosens lockdown further, allows gatherings of up to 10 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 10:03 AM
Israel's coronavirus death toll rises to 208, 8,006 active cases reported
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 09:57 AM
Condition of 11-year-old with coronavirus improves - hospital statement
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 09:46 AM
UK asks parents to be vigilant about child inflammatory disease
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 09:34 AM
Japan's PM says paying close attention to reports about Kim Jong Un
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 09:18 AM
Likud: High Court should not intervene in considerations of forming gov't
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 08:39 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by