Indonesia reports coronavirus cases rise by 3,507 to 225,030
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 12:31
Indonesia reported on Tuesday 3,507 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally to 225,030, Health Ministry data showed.The number of deaths rose by 124 to 8,965, the highest number of fatalities in Southeast Asia.
