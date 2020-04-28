Int'l coalition spokesman denies report of attack on US soldiers in Syria

"Sadly Another Nonsense Article," tweeted spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III. "There is no incident involving coalition forces in Deir Ezzor. We can say that if there are prizes for fake news, this news agency deserves to win them all."
Sadly Another Nonsense Article. Niç niç! Dîsa bi nûçeyek derew hatin. ♂️— OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) April 27, 2020
لا يوجد أي حادث يتعلق بقوات التحالف في دير الزور . يمكننا القول بأنه في حالة وجود جوائز للأخبار المزيفة، فإنّ هذه الوكالة الإخبارية تستحق أن تحظى بجميع هذه الجوائز إن وجدت https://t.co/DX9nb5XrFl pic.twitter.com/uiLckRXfdN
SANA had claimed that two US soldiers were missing in action after their vehicle was attacked by unknown assailants on Monday near the al-Omar oil field in the Deir Ezzor area of eastern Syria. The agency reported that the vehicle was found completely destroyed and burned with no sign of the two soldiers.The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen news also reported the incident, even reporting names of the soldiers they claimed had been kidnapped.