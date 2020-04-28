The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Int'l coalition spokesman denies report of attack on US soldiers in Syria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2020 08:35
The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve denied a report on Monday by the Syrian state news agency SANA that had claimed that two US soldiers went missing after their vehicle was attacked by unknown assailants.
"Sadly Another Nonsense Article," tweeted spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III. "There is no incident involving coalition forces in Deir Ezzor. We can say that if there are prizes for fake news, this news agency deserves to win them all."

SANA had claimed that two US soldiers were missing in action after their vehicle was attacked by unknown assailants on Monday near the al-Omar oil field in the Deir Ezzor area of eastern Syria. The agency reported that the vehicle was found completely destroyed and burned with no sign of the two soldiers.
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen news also reported the incident, even reporting names of the soldiers they claimed had been kidnapped.
Likud: High Court should not intervene in considerations of forming gov't
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 08:39 AM
Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 08:09 AM
Germany reports 1,144 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises by 163
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 07:09 AM
Brazil OKs investigating allegations Bolsonaro interfered with police
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 06:44 AM
Mexico reports 852 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 03:41 AM
Trump says he knows how North Korea's Kim is doing; 'I hope he's fine'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 02:05 AM
US House of Representatives will be in session starting May 4
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 12:55 AM
Mexican top official tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 11:49 PM
Coronavirus: 204 dead; 15,555 people infected - 126 serious
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 09:43 PM
IDF drone falls in Gaza Strip, no danger of leaked information
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 08:23 PM
WHO: US federal coronavirus plan is clear and science-based
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 07:40 PM
Erdogan says Turkey will send medical gear to United States
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 07:22 PM
Government decides to formulate plan for return of open markets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 07:08 PM
Trump slams cities, states seeking coronavirus relief as "poorly run"
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 06:15 PM
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 87,147, surpass China's
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 05:28 PM
