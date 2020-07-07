Investigators identify remains of one of 43 students missing in Mexico
By REUTERS
JULY 7, 2020 22:32
Investigators from Austria's University of Innsbruck have identified the remains of one student teacher who disappeared in Mexico along with 42 fellow students in 2014, an official from the Mexican Attorney General's office said on Tuesday.
