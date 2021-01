Be careful of a trap, New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli.Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump . Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs. January 2, 2021

Iran's foreign minister Javed Zarif on Saturday accused Israel of trying to provoke a war before President Donald Trump completes his term.Specifically, Zarif accused "Israeli agent-provocateurs" of "plotting attacks against Americans-—putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli." Zarif warned Trump on Twitter, writing: "Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs."