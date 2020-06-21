'Iran became the most dangerous country in the Middle East’ says Kochavi

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday evening that “Iran became the most dangerous country in the Middle East”, the sister publication of the Jerusalem Post, Maariv reported.“It is located in the third circle [in relation to Israel]”, he said, “but is highly effective in influencing the first and second circles”, he said. Kochavi was discussing the fact that while the Islamic Republic shares no border with Israel and never took part in any wars with the Jewish state, it has forces or is in touch with militias in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, making it an effective adversary.Israel stated many times in the past it would not accept Iran developing nuclear capabilities, Iran denies developing any and argues all of its nuclear research is aimed at peaceful applications.