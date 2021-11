Iran condemns US sanctions over bid to meddle in presidential vote

Iran condemned on Friday US sanctions against six Iranians and one Iranian group for trying to influence the 2020 US presidential election.

The US Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday, along with criminal charges against two Iranians it says launched a cyber disinformation campaign to targeted voters, elected members of Congress and a US media company.

"Iran condemns these new US sanctions as a continuation of the failed policy of Trump's maximum pressure that are desperate and illegitimate," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter, referring to former president Donald Trump.