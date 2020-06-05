The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran confirms talks 'months ago' with Richardson over White's release

By REUTERS  
JUNE 5, 2020 15:50
DUBAI - Iran confirmed on Friday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had discussed prisoner releases with former US ambassador Bill Richardson, a day after the two countries each released one detainee.
A ministry official had said in December that Richardson, a former US envoy to the United Nations, had held talks with Zarif but played down their significance.On Friday, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said they had discussed the release of US navy veteran Michael White "months ago." White, detained in Iran since 2018, was freed on Thursday in exchange for the United States allowing an Iranian-American physician to visit Iran, his lawyer and a US official said.
"Foreign Ministry spokesman Mousavi confirmed meeting of Bill Richardson with Zarif over the American detainee," state news agency IRNA said, referring to White. "We have always responded positively to humanitarian efforts that would lead to the release of Iranian hostages in the United States and elsewhere," it quoted Mousavi as saying.
Cabinet secretary recommends all MKs to test for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 02:07 PM
Swimming forbidden at Beit Yanai beach, due to risk of pollution
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 02:04 PM
WHO: It's not over until there is no virus anywhere in the world
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 01:36 PM
North Korea expresses support in China's Hong Kong measures
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 01:19 PM
Russia's coronavirus infections near 450,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 10:51 AM
Dozens in Hong Kong stage pro-democracy protest in shopping mall
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:58 AM
France demands that Iran release French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 09:28 AM
Bernie Sanders compares George Floyd riots to Tiananmen Square massacre
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 06:03 AM
Iranian ship sinks off Iraqi coast - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/05/2020 02:05 AM
Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 01:39 AM
Swiss confirm role in US-Iran prisoner swap, offer to help more in future
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 11:59 PM
Hydroxychloroquine study retracted from medical journal due to concerns
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 11:55 PM
Grand Synagogue of Paris to reopen after coronavirus closure - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 10:48 PM
Ayman Odeh: Police only ban protests against annexation, occupation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 08:54 PM
Coronavirus cases surge: 118 more sick people in 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 08:41 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by