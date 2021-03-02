Iran: IRGC vehicle attacked by Baluchi militants - state media
By REUTERS
MARCH 2, 2021 17:35
Ethnic Baluchi militants attacked a vehicle belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday in the southeast of the country, which has been hit by unrest in the past week, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.
It quoted Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor of the impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan province, as saying the vehicle belonged to a Guards engineering unit. He did not say whether or not there had been any casualties.
