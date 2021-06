The report added that he plans on meeting with Palestinian faction leaders and Hezbollah members, in addition to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Haniyeh plans to meet with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as well.

Hamas Political Bureau head Ismail Haniyeh will continue on to Lebanon and Iran after his diplomatic visit to Cairo ends, Lebanese daily Al Akhbar reported on Friday morning, citing sources familiar with the matter.