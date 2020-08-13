The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Iran official says UAE is serving Zionist crimes in Israel deal

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 13, 2020 22:18
The agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will not secure peace in the region, tweeted a special adviser on international affairs to the speaker of Iran’s parliament, in reaction to a Thursday deal between the two states on normalizing ties.
"UAE's new approach for normalizing ties w/fake, criminal #Israel doesn't maintain peace & security, but serves ongoing Zionists' crimes," tweeted Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also a former deputy foreign minister."Abu Dhabi's behavior has no justification, turning back on the Palestine cause. W/ that strategic mistake, #UAE will be engulfed in Zionism fire."
UAE minister invites Miri Regev to visit the country
Three Katyusha rockets fell into Iraq’s Balad air base
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 10:45 PM
Tel Aviv Municipality lit up with UAE, Israeli flags following deal
Kushner: Israel-UAE deal culminates 1.5 years of discussions
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:55 PM
Dannon welcomes UAE-Israel deal, calls for application of sovereignty
Senior Palestinian, Hanan Ashrawi, calls Israeli-UAE deal "sell-out"
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:30 PM
Saudi led coalition in Yemen says intercepted drone, ballistic missiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 09:12 PM
Biden calls UAE deal 'historic step', praises UAE recognition of Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 08:57 PM
IDF reports 282 active coronavirus cases
US CDC reports 5,176,018 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 08:20 PM
UK PM Boris Johnson: UAE-Israel deal 'hugely good news'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 08:11 PM
Iran's IRGC news affiliate slams Israel-UAE deal as 'shameful'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 07:54 PM
UN chief Guterres welcomes Israel-UAE deal to promote peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 07:54 PM
Bennett: Netanyahu failed, applying sovereignty will come from elsewhere
Pompeo says Israel-UAE agreement is enormous step forward
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2020 07:18 PM
