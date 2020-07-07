The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Iran records highest daily death toll from COVID-19

By REUTERS  
JULY 7, 2020 14:40
Iran has recorded its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, Health Ministry figures showed on Tuesday.
The 200 deaths reported on Tuesday exceed the previous record from Sunday, when the ministry reported 163 deaths in a day.
The Islamic Republic has recorded a total of 11,931 deaths and 245,688 infections from the coronavirus, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV.
The number of new daily infections and deaths has increased sharply in the past week following the gradual lifting of restrictions that began in mid-April.
Iran was one of the hardest hit countries early in the pandemic. The highest number of deaths recorded in a day in that first phase was 158 on April 4.
President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday launched new measures to try to curb the renewed spread. Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, he said.
Kremlin promises reciprocal steps over UK sanctions against Russians
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 03:19 PM
Britain compliant with Saudi Arabia arms order, can issue export licenses
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 03:17 PM
Mass coronavirus infections at underground prom parties in Ra'anana
Iraq partially reopens Iran trade crossing
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 02:42 PM
Construction to restart at Islamic cemetery in Jaffa after court ruling
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 02:13 PM
Leonardo hotel in Beersheba to open as coronavirus hotel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 01:12 PM
Indonesia reports 1,268 new coronavirus infections, 68 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 12:59 PM
UK COVID-19 death toll passes 55,000 including suspected cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 12:58 PM
Coronavirus: 1,471 students, teachers have virus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 12:21 PM
Arye Deri: We can't go to fourth elections
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:50 AM
Aide to head of Russian space agency detained on treason charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:02 AM
Russia reports more than 6,300 new coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:00 AM
Coronavirus: 1,057 new patients in a single day; death toll hits 338
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 10:08 AM
Israel's Chief Rabbi: Coronavirus patients should not fast on Thursday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 10:05 AM
Buses to keep air conditioning, number of passengers under discussion
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 09:53 AM
