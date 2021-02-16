Iran rejects acts against Iraqi security, denies any ties to Erbil attack

Iran said on Tuesday it opposed any acts that harmed Iraq's security and denied suggestions by some Iraqi officials that it had any link to a little-known group that has claimed responsibility for an attack on US-led forces in the country."Iran considers Iraq's stability and security as a key issue for the region... and rejects any action that disturbs the peace and order in that country," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media. He condemned "suspicious attempts to attribute (the attack) to Iran."