Iran rejects Saudi's claim on terrorist cell being trained by IRGC

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 12:45
Iran has dismissed as "worthless" Saudi Arabia's claim that Tehran had trained a terrorist cell that Riyadh took down earlier this month, state TV reported on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it had taken down a terrorist cell in September that had received training from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, arresting 10 people and seizing weapons and explosives.
"The repetitive and worthless accusations of the Saudi rulers are not the way for Riyadh to achieve its goals, and our recommendation is that Saudi Arabia choose the path of honesty and wisdom instead of worthless scenarios," state TV quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying.
Threatening message sent to MK Eli Avidar
France urges international talks on Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 12:43 PM
Russia reports more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 12:27 PM
Macron vows 'pragmatic' European help for Belarus people
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 12:25 PM
Philippines confirms 2,025 new coronavirus cases, 68 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 12:22 PM
Azeri forces fire at Armenian military unit far from Nagorno-Karabakh
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 12:16 PM
Protesters attack police in front of Knesset
5,194 fines issued over coronavirus rules violations over Yom Kippur
Germany reports 2,089 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 10:08 AM
Czech Republic reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Sept 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 09:41 AM
India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since August 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 07:29 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 33.26 million, death toll at 1,000,010
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 07:22 AM
Multiple deaths in officer-involved shooting in Salem, Oregon - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 05:33 AM
Coronavirus: Mexico hits 733,717 cases, 76,603 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2020 03:14 AM
Police disperse Nazareth gathering for violating coronavirus restrictions
