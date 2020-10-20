Iran reports record 5,039 new daily COVID-19 cases

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 322 people had died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 31,034 in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.

Iran's health ministry on Tuesday reported 5,039 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest ever daily tally, pushing the national total to 539,670.