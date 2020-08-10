The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Iran says Beirut blast should not be politicized

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 10, 2020 09:44
Iran said on Monday that countries should refrain from politicizing the massive blast in Beirut last week, and that the United States should lift sanctions against Lebanon.
"The blast should not be used as an excuse for political aims ... the cause of the blast should be investigated carefully," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a televised news conference.
French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut’s shattered streets on Thursday, two days after the chemical explosion in the dock area, as crowds demanded an end to decades of corrupt politics of patronage.
Asked about the visit, Mousavi said: "Some countries have been trying to politicize this blast for their own interests."
Macron told an emergency donor conference on Sunday that donors would watch closely how the aid was spent.
Iran backs Hezbollah, the armed Shi'ite Muslim group that is among Lebanon's most powerful political forces, which Washington considers a terrorist group and penalizes with sanctions.
Mousavi also said that "if America is honest about its assistance offer to Lebanon, they should lift sanctions."
Belarusian president Lukashenko re-elected by landslide - initial results
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 10:10 AM
30-year-old man dies in Jerusalem apartment fire
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/10/2020 08:49 AM
Jerusalem light-rail driver diagnosed with coronavirus
Red Cross sends volunteers to help N.Korea cope with coronavirus, floods
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 06:31 AM
Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 03:31 AM
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law -top aide
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 03:24 AM
Australia's second-most populous state reports 322 new COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 02:51 AM
Beirut governor says many bodies still unidentified are foreign workers
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:31 AM
Belarus protesters build barricades as they clash with police after vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:10 AM
IDF carries out a strike against Hamas in northern Gaza-report
Ambulances rush to Minsk protests after Belarus presidential vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 11:47 PM
Incendiary balloon explodes near Gaza border
Lebanese environment minister resigns from government
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/09/2020 09:51 PM
Israel Medical Association declares labor dispute
Gamzu: Fourth grade and higher may begin school year after holidays
