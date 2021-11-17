The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran says IAEA report on Tehran's nuclear work is politically-motivated

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 16:25
Iran has rejected the UN watchdog's report on Tehran's nuclear activities as politically-motivated, calling on members of its board of governors "to refrain from making hasty comments," Iranian semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.
US Republican who tweeted violent AOC video to face sanction vote
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 05:15 PM
Israel COVID travel: Passenger declaration form extended to 48 hours
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
11/17/2021 05:07 PM
Shekel reaches NIS 3.06 to dollar
By ZEV STUB
11/17/2021 04:58 PM
Four days of rain expected beginning Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 04:46 PM
Bus driver seriously injured after getting stabbed by passenger
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 03:33 PM
Afghanistan's capital Kabul hit by two blasts, at least one dead
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 02:45 PM
Two far-right Frenchmen arrested as part of anti-terrorism probe
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 12:46 PM
Hungarian Islamic State convert charged with plotting terror attack
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 11:48 AM
Investment in Israeli cyber tech tripled to $6 billion, Bennett says
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 11:17 AM
Germany must reduce economic dependency on China, says health minister
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 11:06 AM
Seven Azeri soldiers killed, 10 wounded in clashes with Armenia
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 09:27 AM
Brazil has 'no plans' to join OPEC, Brazilian minister says
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 09:16 AM
Lebanon's central bank gov. under investigation prepares audit
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 09:04 AM
Four injured in fires across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2021 06:25 AM
China, Russia establish space weather center - CMA
By REUTERS
11/17/2021 04:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by