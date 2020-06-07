The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran says it is ready for more prisoner exchanges with US

By REUTERS  
JUNE 7, 2020 20:48
Iran is ready for further prisoner exchanges with the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, according to the official IRNA news agency.
Michael White, a U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018, was freed last Thursday as part of a deal in which the United States allowed Iranian-American physician Majid Taheri to visit Iran - a rare instance of U.S.-Iranian cooperation.
White’s release came two days after the United States deported Sirous Asgari, an Iranian professor imprisoned in the United States despite having being acquitted of stealing trade secrets.
"If the possibility of exchanging prisoners exists, we have the readiness to free the rest of the individuals who are imprisoned in America and return them to the country," Mousavi said.
France reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,155
France's coronavirus death toll rose by 13 on Sunday to reach 29,155, the government said in a website update. 
CDC reports 1,920,904 coronavirus cases in United States
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 09:31 PM
In Rio, US protests stoke backlash against cops
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:58 PM
Global coronavirus deaths top 400,000 as outbreak grows in Brazil, India
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:10 PM
"Numerous" reports of looting in retaken Libyan towns, UN says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:00 PM
Violence against protestors, press unacceptable - French foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 07:57 PM
Coronavirus cases spike: 94 since midnight and three more people dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 07:36 PM
Turkey says it may expand cooperation with Libya's GNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 07:20 PM
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet Floyd's family
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 07:17 PM
Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 06:58 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 77 to 40,542
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 05:55 PM
Scotland, Northern Ireland report no new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 05:03 PM
Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - Reuters tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 03:54 PM
New York City mayor ends 8 p.m. curfew a day early
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 03:51 PM
Wildfire breaks out near Palestinian village, advances towards Yitzhar
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 06/07/2020 03:51 PM
Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 01:15 PM
