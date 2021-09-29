The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran says it killed head of 'terrorist' group backed by enemy states

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 08:30
Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced on Tuesday that it had killed the leader of a group that it claimed was supported and guided by the intelligence services of countries hostile to Iran.
The group allegedly planned to strike sensitive and vital sites in Iran, according to Iranian media. All members of the group were arrested by Iranian intelligence forces.
In July, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry claimed that it had arrested a network of Mossad agents and seized a heavy shipment of weapons and ammunition after they entered Iran through its western border.
US to declare 23 species, including ivory-billed woodpecker, extinct
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2021 09:15 AM
National Security Council head to meet US counterpart in Washington
US FDA leans toward nod for Moderna COVID booster shot at a half dose
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2021 05:38 AM
Nigerian air force kills dozens of civilians in northeast
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2021 02:25 AM
Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2021 02:05 AM
North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/29/2021 01:04 AM
Five Sudanese security officers killed in clash with ISIS-linked group
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 08:23 PM
UK says it will begin talks with Japan on deeper defence ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 06:56 PM
Top US General Milley: Warnings on Afghanistan outcome were consistent
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 06:50 PM
Woman shot in Arab town in northern Israel
Britain should rebuild ties with China, Chinese ambassador says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 05:30 PM
Turkey's Erdogan to meet Biden at G20 summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 05:09 PM
Some six inured in gas station wall collapse
Police clear flare explosives from Holon, Jaffa area
Iran atomic energy chief in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/28/2021 12:04 PM
