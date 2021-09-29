Iran says it killed head of 'terrorist' group backed by enemy states

Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced on Tuesday that it had killed the leader of a group that it claimed was supported and guided by the intelligence services of countries hostile to Iran.

The group allegedly planned to strike sensitive and vital sites in Iran, according to Iranian media. All members of the group were arrested by Iranian intelligence forces.

In July, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry claimed that it had arrested a network of Mossad agents and seized a heavy shipment of weapons and ammunition after they entered Iran through its western border.