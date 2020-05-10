The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran says ready to swap prisoners with U.S. without preconditions

By REUTERS  
MAY 10, 2020 09:03
Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by Khabaronline news website on Sunday, adding that Washington has yet to respond to Iran's call on a prisoner swap.
"We are ready to exchange Iranian and American prisoners and we are prepared to discuss this issue but Americans have not responded yet," Rabiei said, according to Khabaronline."We are worried about the safety and health of Iranians in jail ... We hold America responsible for Iranians' safety amid the new coronavirus outbreak," Khabaronline quoted Rabiei as saying. In a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes, the United States and Iran swapped prisoners in 2019 - American graduate student Xiyue Wang, detained for three years on spying charges, and imprisoned Iranian stem-cell researcher Massoud Soleimani, accused of sanction violations.
16-year-old arrested for sexual misconduct towards women in the street
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 09:17 AM
27-year-old seriously injured after being shot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/10/2020 07:23 AM
China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, high-risk area resurfaces
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/10/2020 05:41 AM
US CDC reports 1,274,036 coronavirus cases, 77,034 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:53 PM
US to buy $3 b. worth of agricultural goods from farmers - Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:30 PM
Jerusalem Egged Line 44 halted Sunday in protest after attack on driver
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/09/2020 09:53 PM
Israel's coronavirus death toll rises to 247
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/09/2020 08:31 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:40 PM
Britons urged to cycle, walk to work when virus lockdown eased
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:38 PM
Trudeau warns early reopening could send Canada 'back into confinement'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:37 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 31,587
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 06:46 PM
Black flag protest to march in front of Gantz's house
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/09/2020 04:57 PM
Half of Spaniards will see lockdown eased from Monday as death toll falls
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 04:55 PM
Jet fuel tank farm at Tripoli's Mitiga airport attacked, fires erupt -NOC
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 01:09 PM
Slovakia records no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 12:45 PM
