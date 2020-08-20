The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran unveils locally made surface-to-surface ballistic missile

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 20, 2020 10:33
Iran inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km and a new cruise missile, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on Thursday, ignoring US demands that Tehran halt its missile program.
"The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1000 kilometers," Hatami said.Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in January in a US strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.


Tags Iran iran missiles missiles
Gaza Hanun stream overflows with sewage - in Israeli territory
Ukraine reports record daily high of 2,134 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 10:04 AM
Gmail experiencing worldwide service disruption
El Al will resume flights on September 21 - report
India reports record daily jump of 69,652 in coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 07:45 AM
Palestinian shot while carrying firebomb - IDF
Trump says directing Pompeo to notify UN of intent to 'snapback' sanction
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2020 01:40 AM
US A-G won't seek death penalty for British ISIS execution squad members
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 10:46 PM
UN tribunal verdict does not concern Hezbollah, says MP
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 10:37 PM
27-year-old arrested after allegedly raping a 16-year-old in Eilat
UAE's G42 and Israel's NanoScent sign MOU for COVID-19 screening device
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 09:12 PM
Coronavirus: Death toll now 781 - nearly 400 patients in serious condition
Spain reports 3,715 new coronavirus cases in post-lockdown record
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 07:14 PM
Russia's defense ministry says intercepts US spy plane above Baltic sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 06:22 PM
UAE records 435 new COVID-19 infections, one death as cases rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/19/2020 05:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by