The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran urges Biden to lift sanctions affecting medicines as it fights COVID-19

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 26, 2021 14:58
PROTESTERS BURN pictures of US President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, in Tehran, Iran, in November. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
PROTESTERS BURN pictures of US President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, in Tehran, Iran, in November.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran urged US President Joe Biden on Tuesday to lift sanctions which it said were hampering Tehran's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tehran also said it had approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use, and that it was trying to buy vaccines from AstraZeneca and other companies.
Sanctions reimposed by former US President Donald Trump formally exempt food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies, but many foreign banks have been deterred from doing business with Iran.
"Since (Biden's) administration claims not to be anti-science like the previous one ..., one expects it to free the transfer of Iran's own foreign exchange resources to fight the coronavirus and for health and food, and lift banking sanctions quickly," government spokesman Ali Rabiei told state television.
He also threatened that Iran would block short-notice inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities by the United Nations atomic agency if Washington did not lift sanctions.
In 2018, Trump pulled Washington out of Iran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers aimed at limiting its nuclear program, and reimposed US sanctions that had been lifted under it.
During a visit to Moscow, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Tuesday that Tehran planned to import and produce the Sputnik V vaccine.
Deputy Health Minister Qassem Janbabaei told state television that "AstraZeneca in Sweden" was among companies from which it was considering buying vaccines from overseas, but made no reference to the Anglo-Swedish company's British ties.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s top authority, has banned the government from importing U.S. and British-made vaccines, which he said were unreliable and may be used to spread the infection to other nations.
President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that vaccinations would begin in the coming weeks.
Tehran launched human trials of the first of its three domestic vaccine candidates late last month, saying this could help it defeat the pandemic despite US sanctions that affect its ability to import vaccines.
Iran is also participating in the COVAX scheme that aims to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries.
Iran has recorded nearly 1.39 million cases of COVID-19 and 57,560 deaths, according to government data, but there has been a decline in new infections and deaths in recent weeks. 


Tags Iran United States sanctions COVID-19
Coronavirus Committee extends quarantine regulation for returning Israeli
Biden to reopen healthcare.gov as people lose coverage amid COVID-19
Moderna on track to deliver 100 mln COVID vaccine doses by first quarter
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 03:24 PM
Iran approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for use
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 01:33 PM
Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 01:07 PM
Colombia defense minister dies from viral pneumonia linked to COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 12:23 PM
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 12:19 PM
Morocco prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccination programme
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 12:12 PM
Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 12:00 PM
Kremlin accuses pro-Navalny protesters of violence, rules out dialog
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 11:57 AM
Netanyahu congratulates Narendra Modi on India's 72nd Republic Day
Pirates kidnap 15 Turkish sailors in attack on container ship off Nigeria
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 09:24 AM
10 suspects arrested by police in Jerusalem ultra-Orthodox riots
Kinneret continues to rise with another half a centimeter
Health Minister: 4 million vaccination shots administered so far
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by