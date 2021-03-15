The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran: US should lift sanctions, Trump's mistakes will not be repeated

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2021 09:47
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that the United States should lift sanctions and give guarantees that mistakes made by the administration of former US President Donald Trump will never be repeated.
"The US should lift sanctions on Iran and also should give guarantees that Trump's mistakes will not happen again, then we can talk within the framework of JCPOA," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.
US President Joe Biden has offered to join European countries to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump abandoned it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. But Tehran says Washington must first lift the sanctions and rejoin the pact. 
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,339 new cases, 2.4% of tests return positive
Facebook to label all posts about COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 09:10 AM
Yemen Houthis target Saudi airport, air base with armed drones -spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 08:59 AM
Jailed French tourist in Iran, Benjamin Briere, faces spying charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 08:10 AM
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 42.5 cm to full lake
Beyonce, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 07:27 AM
Government extends Shin Bet remit to track COVID-19 patients by 14 days
Dangerous winter storm batters western US as airport, highways shut down
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 04:59 AM
Biden eyes Gene Sperling for role to oversee COVID-19 relief plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 04:25 AM
In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tatoos
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 03:05 AM
Protests erupt in Jordan after COVID-19 hospital deaths scandal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 01:53 AM
Biden wants to see outcome of investigation into Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 01:49 AM
Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 12:52 AM
Neuroscientist Yoram Yovell drops out of Zelekha's Economic Party
AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/14/2021 08:59 PM
