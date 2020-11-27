Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran - report

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Damavand, east of Tehran, local Iranian news reported on Friday.Fakhrizadeh was a senior IRGC officer and headed Iran’s nuclear weapons project. He was a professor of physics at the Imam Hussein University in Tehran and was former head of Iran's Physics Research Center (PHRC).
In 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “remember that name” after he announced that the Mossad had obtained 100,000 files from Iran's secret nuclear archives.
#BREAKING Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated in Damavand, east of Tehran pic.twitter.com/28n1GhKShe— Reza Khaasteh (@Reza_Khaasteh) November 27, 2020
Iran's revolutionary guards commander wrote on Twitter that Iran will avenge the killing of scientists as it has in the past.The Iran Atomic Energy organization denied the reports, saying that no incident involving nuclear scientists took place, ISNA News Agency reported.
The Iran Atomic Energy organization denied the reports, saying that no incident involving nuclear scientists took place, ISNA News Agency reported.
No official confirmation is currently available.
This is a developing story.