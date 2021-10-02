Iranian Secretary General tweets a statement in Hebrew

The Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani wrote on Twitter in Hebrew Saturday night, "The great and powerful Iran has always been kind to its neighbors and has never posed a threat to them. Problems will be solved with the cooperation and empathy of all the countries of the region. Any foreign influence is not beneficial so we call on our neighbors to be vigilant in this matter and stay away from them."



איראן הגדולה והחזקה תמיד הייתה מיטיבה עם שכנותיה ומעולם לא היוו עליהן איום. בעיות ייפתרו בשיתוף פעולה ואמפתיה של כל מדינות האזור. כל השפעה זרה אינה מועילה ולכן אנו קוראים לשכנים שלנו להיות ערניים בעניין זה ולהתרחק מהם. — علی شمخانی (@alishamkhani_ir) October 2, 2021

This comes after Iran launched a large military exercise near the Azerbaijan border.