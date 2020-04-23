Iran's coronavirus death toll rises, however remains below 100 per day

Iranians have returned to shops, bazaars and parks this week as the country eases coronavirus restrictions, and the daily increase in the death toll from the illness remained below 100 on Thursday.

Iran has been one of the countries worst hit by the outbreak in the Middle East. The death toll rose by 90 in the past 24 hours to 5,481, while the total number of confirmed cases rose to 87,026, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement.

The daily rise in the death toll has held below 100 since April 14 as the country's leaders have pushed to resume ordinary life.