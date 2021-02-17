The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 22:53
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded "action, not words" from the United States if it wants to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, challenging new President Joe Biden to take the first step toward a thaw.
Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to begin reversing sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump, or it will take its biggest step yet to breach the deal - banning short-notice inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog.
"We have heard many nice words and promises which in practice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken," Khamenei said in a televised speech. "Words and promises are no good. This time (we want) only action from the other side, and we will also act."
Kochavi lifts curfew on IDF bases across the country
Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 11:16 PM
Rush Limbaugh, Republican radio host, dead at 70
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 10:56 PM
Biden calls Netanyahu, reaffirms strong ties between Israel and US
US says threat posed by North Korea cyber activity part of policy review
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 10:25 PM
US calls on Iran to reverse and refrain from steps harming IAEA pledges
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 09:56 PM
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits southwest Iran, no fatalities reported yet
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 09:19 PM
28-year-old released home after allegedly drugging, raping woman in Harish
Biden to boost funds for COVID-19 tests in schools, shelters -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 06:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 04:22 PM
COVID-19: UN chief calls for global vaccine plan, urges G20 to lead
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 03:49 PM
Officials fear Iran may try to poison Israel's water, country unprepared
EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, EU chief
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 02:54 PM
European Union books 150 mln extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 02:35 PM
IAEA chief to visit Tehran before Iran reduces cooperation -Iran envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 01:59 PM
