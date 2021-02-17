Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded "action, not words" from the United States if it wants to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, challenging new President Joe Biden to take the first step toward a thaw.

Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to begin reversing sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump, or it will take its biggest step yet to breach the deal - banning short-notice inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog.

"We have heard many nice words and promises which in practice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken," Khamenei said in a televised speech. "Words and promises are no good. This time (we want) only action from the other side, and we will also act."