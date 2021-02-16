The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran's meddling must be tackled before Iraq elections, US tells UN

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 19:17
The United States said on Tuesday that creating a conducive environment for elections in Iraq later this year includes tackling Iran-backed militias, Iran's destabilizing activities in the country and remaining Islamic State elements.
Acting US Ambassador to the United Nations Richard Mills told a UN Security Council meeting on Iraq that one of the highest barriers to creating a conducive environment for credible, peaceful and inclusive elections "is the presence of armed militias, violent extremists and spoilers."
"A conducive environment means that we must address Iran-backed militias and Iran's destabilizing activities in Iraq, as well as the remaining ISIS (Islamic State) elements," Mills told the 15-member council.
"These groups undermine the public's trust in the government, and in the October 2021 elections. They're killing Iraqi citizens and depriving Iraq of much-needed economic relief and foreign investment. No one is immune," he said.
