Iran's Zarif calls on neighbors to cooperate following Trump's defeat

ندعو الجميع إلى الحوار باعتباره السبيل الوحيد لإنهاء الخلافات والتوترات. معا لبناء مستقبل أفضل لمنطقتنا رحل ترامب ونحن وجيراننا باقون.الرهان على الأجانب لا يجلب الأمن ويخيب الآمال.نمد أيدينا إلى الجيران للتعاون في سبيل تحقيق المصالح المشتركة لشعوبنا وبلداننا.ندعو الجميع إلى الحوار باعتباره السبيل الوحيد لإنهاء الخلافات والتوترات.معا لبناء مستقبل أفضل لمنطقتنا November 8, 2020

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on his country's neighbors to cooperate in achieving common interests, following US President Donald Trump's defeat in the presidential election."Trump is gone, and we and our neighbors will stay. Betting on foreigners does not bring security, and disappoints. We extend our hands to our neighbors to cooperate in achieving the common interests of our peoples and countries. We call on everyone to embrace dialog as the only way to end differences and tensions. Together to build a better future for our region," Zarif Tweeted in Arabic late on Sunday.