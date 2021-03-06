The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Irish foreign minister to meet Iran's Rouhani on nuclear deal

By REUTERS  
MARCH 6, 2021 02:09
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday in his role as a U.N. Security Council facilitator of the nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers.
Iran has so far refused to take part in a meeting brokered by the European Union between world powers and the United States on reviving its 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal.
But European sources this week said that Tehran had given positive signs about opening informal talks after European powers scrapped plans to criticize Tehran at the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is also due to meet Coveney during the trip, on Friday said Iran would soon present a "constructive" plan of action.
"Ireland is a strong supporter of the JCPOA. In our role as facilitator, Ireland is keen to maintain a close dialog with all actors, and encourage all parties to return to full compliance with the agreement," Coveney said in a statement.
European Union member Ireland in January took up its seat as one of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council and the country has been appointed a facilitator of the 2015 deal for the Security Council.
Tehran and Washington have emerged from former U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to wreck Iran's nuclear deal locked in a standoff over who should move first to save it. Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018.
Britain, France and Germany decided to pause the submission of a resolution critical of Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday to not harm the prospects for diplomacy after what they said were concessions gained from Iran to deal with outstanding nuclear issues.
Iran's nuclear policy is decided by the country's top authority, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and not the president or the government.
Coveney's visit comes after his ministry this week announced plans to reopen Ireland's embassy in Tehran by 2023. The embassy was closed in 2012 as part of budget cuts.
Saudi-led coalition destroyed two explosives-laden drones -state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2021 12:38 AM
One dead, 10 injured in strike in north Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 09:21 PM
Newborn, infant injured during altercation between neighbors in Bat Yam
Iran's Zarif to offer 'constructive' plan surrounding nuclear position
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 07:42 PM
Alroy-Preis criticizes Netanyahu's comment that pandemic 'is behind us'
Eight injured in car crash in northern Israel - report
Israel's campaign to vaccinate Palestinian workers to be delayed
Test to distinguish coronavirus, flu viruses gets US authorization
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 04:17 PM
UK COVID R number 0.7-0.9, epidemic still shrinking
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 04:02 PM
Reported fireworks shot and rocks thrown in Umm al-Fahm protest
Al Shabaab militants storm Somali jail, seven soldiers killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 01:48 PM
IRGC: 'We thwarted an attempted plane hijacking'
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi meets his French counterpart
Coronavirus: 3,628 new cases on Thursday, 4.0% of tests return positive
Saudi-led coalition destroys armed drone fired towards Khamis Mushait
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 09:25 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by