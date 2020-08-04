The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Isaias barrels across Virginia on way to US Northeast

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 4, 2020 16:05
Aug 4 - Tropical Storm Isaias unleashed heavy rain and strong wind across southeastern Virginia on Tuesday, threatening tornadoes on its way north toward major cities of the US Northeast, the National Hurricane said.
The storm had regained hurricane strength on Monday night just before making landfall in southern North Carolina. It later was downgraded to a tropical storm while flooding homes and streets in North Carolina but not causing any immediately reported deaths.
A tropical storm warning remained in effect all the way to Maine, with major cities such as Washington, Philadelphia and New York likely to feel the effects later on Tuesday.
The center of the storm was about 100 miles (160 km) south of Washington as of 8 a.m. (1200 GMT), moving in a northerly direction at 33 miles per hour (54 kph), the hurricane center said.
Isaias blew maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) while threatening to spread tornadoes through midday from southeast Virginia to New Jersey, the hurricane center said.
Government unemployment agency reports 2,961 new job seekers
  • By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
  • 08/04/2020 04:15 PM
129 illegal Palestinian workers apprehended in Border Police operation
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 08/04/2020 03:58 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits southeast Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 02:03 PM
Indonesia reports 1,922 new coronavirus cases, 86 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 02:02 PM
Philippines reports 6,352 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 02:01 PM
Hong Kong reports 80 new coronavirus cases, mostly local transmissions
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 01:59 PM
Beijing threatens retaliation over US actions against Chinese journalists
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 01:55 PM
IDF soldier lightly injured by stone thrown during clashes in Jericho
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 01:09 PM
Beit Shemesh municipality worker infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 12:44 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,801 new patients in 24 hours, death toll hits 554
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 11:19 AM
Cars torched in suspected price tag attack in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 11:03 AM
Fire breaks out at Iranian industrial area, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 10:44 AM
Russia reports more than 5,100 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 10:41 AM
Coronavirus czar, Home Front Command to visit red zone cities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 10:11 AM
IDF appoints Brig.-Gen. Nissan Davidi to run coronavirus contact tracing
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 09:46 AM
