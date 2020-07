Economy Minister Amir Peretz signed a decree banning the exportation of Israeli-made ventilators and disinfection materials needed for their operation to other countries until the end of July, citing his concern that should the nation face an emergency situation Israelis would need such machines at home.Currently, the country has 3,700 ventilators and 556 machines were produced in Israel. The government would like to reach the goal of between 5,000 to 7,000 machines in the country.