Israel considers accepting Afghan refugees - report

The Israeli government may be considering absorbing a small number of Afghan refugees, journalist Yossi Melman reported on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The refugees will be taken in as a symbolic and humanitarian gesture, if indeed they are.

Alternatively, Melman reported, Israel may be used as a transit country instead, for Afghan refugees to pass through on the way to their destination countries.



The report has yet to be confirmed or verified.