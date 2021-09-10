Israel considers special entry permit for Russian tourists

Israel is considering a proposal to grant special entry permits to Russian citizens who were vaccinated with the Sputnik-V vaccine, despite the fact that the Israeli Health Ministry does not recognize it.

This issue first arose during Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's recent visit to Moscow. Russian leadership stressed the importance of the issue, as Israel, especially Eilat, is a popular destination for Russian tourists.

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) flew to Moscow to discuss the issue with his Russian counterparts and stayed on after Lapid returned to Israel.

Some options being discussed include flights from Russia directly to and from the Ramon Airport near Eilat or testing immediately before boarding planes in Russia, according to Army Radio.