Israel defeats Moldova 2-1 in World Cup Qualifiers

Israel's national soccer team defeated Moldova by a score of 2-1 in last night's 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. The result keeps Israel in the hunt for a coveted spot in the 2022 World Cup with two matches remaining in the qualifiers.

The highlight of the match came when star player Eran Zahavi netted the first goal of the game in the 27th minute, which made him Israel's all-time leading goal scorer in international competition with 10 career goals.

After a disappointing result against Scotland last Saturday, which ended in a last-second loss, the team– led by Zahavi– will hope to carry this positive momentum forward going into their next game against Austria.