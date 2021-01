Israel's 2020 deficit reached NIS 160 billion, 11.7% of the GDP, and the largest the country has had in 35 years, the Finance Ministry reported on Monday. This comes in comparison to a 3.7% GDP deficit of NIS 52 billion in 2019.

The reasons for the massive deficit were stated as being expenses incurred while handling the unexpected COVID-19 crisis while offering billions of shekels in aid to businesses that suffered due to the lockdown policy.